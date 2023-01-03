Westside Gunn reveals post-2023 retirement plans

Westside Gunn has revealed that he is considering retiring from music after 2023.

The rapper, formerly signed to Eminem‘s Shady Records imprint, made the announcement on Twitter, writing “I don’t have nothing else 2prove”.

“23’ def my last year doing this shit,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “I put my team on, I put my city on, I worked w/everybody I ever wanted to work with, plus MFs still don’t even understand 1-10, FLYGOD, Awesome GOD, or Pray for Paris(mind u Virgil did the cover)”.

He finished his first tweet with a goat emoji, in reference to his belief in his own ‘GOAT’ status, continuing with a list of producers and artists he’s worked with, including late rappers MF Doom and DMX.

“I know I say I’m a retire all the time so ppl might be like he always say this, seriously I been thru so much with this shit behind closed doors y’all would never know, it’s brought more pain than joy I’m just so G that I make it look super easy but I fight these devils everyday,” he continued.

He later added, “I made the best albums personally in the last decade but I also executive produced the best albums in the last decade,” noting that he would continue to executive produce albums if his heart was in it.

He finished by thanking fans and “Planet Asia, Roc Marci, Action Bronson, Hus Kingpin, Alchemist, Skyzoo, Danny Brown,Statik Selektah, Prodigy, AA Rashid for being there for me early”.

In 2021, Westside released the second half of the eighth instalment in his ‘Hitler Wears Hermes’ mixtape series. It features guest spots from Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar and 2 Chainz, among others.

Last July, he released the 10-track ‘Peace “Fly” God’ mixtape, followed by the final instalment of the ‘HWH’ mixtape series, titled ’10’, in October.