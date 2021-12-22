Westside Gunn rushed to hospital after health scare

Westside Gunn was taken to hospital after a health scare which saw him struggling to breathe, the rapper has revealed.

The rapper, signed to Eminem‘s Shady Records imprint, informed fans in an Instagram story that he was on the way to the hospital.

“Pray for me they had to call for emergency,” Westside wrote alongside a photo that showed him on a stretcher with medical professionals around him. “I couldn’t breath, it’s under control now but otw to hospital. 2x this month.”

It hasn’t been confirmed why the rapper was headed to hospital but he appears to be recovering, writing in a follow-up Instagram story: “Some rest & I’ll be back”.

Last year, the Griselda rapper shared on Instagram that he had contracted COVID-19 and thought that he was going to die.

Prayers up for Westside Gunn 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fXmg4ZbqzI — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 22, 2021

“I have a confession to Make I’m a Corona Survivor,” Westside said, captioning a photo of himself. “I didn’t want anybody feeling sorry for me I had to thug it out for weeks I didn’t get to see my kids I went to the hospital feeling like I was breathing my last breath the fans and the love I was getting kept me strong.”

“I knew I had to drop this Pray for Paris bc GOD have bigger plans for me I went on Tidal live and Fat Joe live but soon as I was done I was right back on the breathing machine,” he continued, referencing his 2020 ‘Pray For Paris’ album.

Earlier this year, Westside released the second half of the eighth instalment in his ‘Hitler Wears Hermes’ mixtape series. It features guest spots from Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar and 2 Chainz, among others.

The longstanding series has been running since 2012, near the beginning of Westside’s career. He has released a new instalment almost every year since, apart from in 2013.