Wet Leg announce debut album and share two new songs ‘Too Late Now’ and ‘Oh No’

Wet Leg have announced full details of their debut album and shared two new songs ‘Too Late Now’ and ‘Oh No’, which you can listen to below.

Their self-titled debut album will be released on April 8, 2022 via Domino.

It is available to pre-order on exclusive clear vinyl (with a 7” of two non-album tracks), standard vinyl, cassette, CD and digitally here. A variety of merch (T-shirt, print) is available as a pre-order bundle too.

“It is about sleepwalking into adulthood,” says Rhian Teasdale of the track ‘Too Late Now’. I never imagined that my adult life would look the way it does and I guess this song reflects on some of the pressures and pulls of life.

“Sometimes I get really inside my head and everything can feel very overwhelming. I think this song is about accepting that life can feel a bit shit from time to time. Maybe don’t indulge that thought too much though. Just take some time for yourself. Take a breath. Have a bath. It might make you feel a bit better.”

Meanwhile, Wet Leg were recently unveiled as next year’s ambassadors of Independent Venue Week.

The 2022 event, which champions the annual celebration of independent music venues, will take place across the UK from January 31 to February 6.

Speaking about the news, the group said: “We grew up in a place where we had no music venues at all and after living in Bristol and London, it’s been incredible to experience what it’s like to be a part of a scene; to feel that sense of community that you can pin point geographically to a place, to a venue, I think is quite important and quite special particularly for emerging bands and artists.

“It’s a bit of a delicate ecosystem – Music makers and lovers are supported by the venues and in turn the venues are supported by bands/artists and their fans passing through. The way I see it is this – No Independent venues = No music scene. No community. And to me, I feel that that’s something worth continuing to preserve and nurture.

“That’s why we’re super stoked and very, very proud to be ambassadors for this year’s Independent Venue Week.”

Meanwhile, Wet Leg recently announced details of a 2022 UK headline tour. They will play:

APRIL

16 – Newcastle, St Doms

17 – Edinburgh, The Mash House

19 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

20 – Manchester, Gorilla

21 – Bristol, Trinity Centre

23 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

24 – Norwich, Arts Centre

26 – London, Scala

27 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms