Wet Leg announce run of 2022 UK headline tour dates

Buzzy Isle of Wight two-piece Wet Leg have announced details of a 2022 UK headline tour – check out the dates below.
The Domino-signees are currently on the road with Inhaler ahead of stints supporting Sports Team, Willie J Healey and Shame before they play a trio of previously announced UK headline shows.
Today (October 4), the band announced a new nine-date UK headline tour set for spring next year, kicking off on April 16 in Newcastle and finishing April 27 at Portsmouth’s Wedgewood Rooms; it includes a show at London’s Scala. The band also recently announced a run of shows in the US, playing four nights in December.
Wet Leg’s complete run of headline dates are as follows:
OCTOBER
23 Manchester Night & Day
24 Glasgow McChuills
26 London Omeara
DECEMBER
8 Brooklyn, Union Pool
9 Brookly, Baby’s All Right
14 Los Angeles, Moroccan Lounge
15 San Francisco, Rickshaw Stop
APRIL
16 Newcastle, St Doms
17 Edinburgh, The Mash House
19 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
20 Manchester, Gorilla
21 Bristol, Trinity Centre
23 Birmingham, O2 Institute
24 Norwich, Arts Centre
26 London, Scala
27 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
Tickets for the April tour go on sale Friday (October 8) with a pre-sale taking place on Wednesday (October 6) available to members of their mailing list – sign up here.
The news comes one week after Wet Leg released their second single ‘Wet Dream’, which follows on from their debut track ‘Chaise Longue’.
Speaking to NME about their sudden success, Hester Chambers said: “We could have never predicted this. We do feel really lucky – but we still have no idea what’s happening. I think we’re just going to live in the moment as much as we can. I just can’t imagine things ever getting better than they are now.”
“We’ve been playing big stages that we haven’t properly grown into yet,” Chambers adds. “Even on a practical level it’s been a challenge; I’ve struggled with asking for what I want in my monitors and coping with the size of the crowds that have come to see us. But that’s OK. We’re always learning.”