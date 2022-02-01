Wet Leg announce run of UK in-store shows

Wet Leg have announced an in-store UK tour for this spring – you can find all the details below.

The Isle Of Wight duo – comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – will perform at Pryzm in Kingston upon Thames, London for Banquet Records on April 7 ahead of releasing their self-titled debut album on April 8.

Fans can gain entry to the 14+ show by purchasing an album/ticket bundle here from 11am GMT tomorrow (February 2). Prices range between £15-£28, with the ticket-only option costing £11 (limited to four per customer).

Wet Leg will then make stop-offs at Rough Trade East in London (April 8), Chalk in Brighton for Resident (9), Rough Trade Bristol (10), Rough Trade Nottingham (11) and HMV Vault in Birmingham (12). Any remaining tickets for these appearances are on sale here.

You can see the offical tour poster in the announcement tweet below.

Gonna be doing some in store shows in April. Tickets are on sale now 💕✨ https://t.co/HAKHYe9mrZ pic.twitter.com/brQUGQOL7i — Wet Leg (@wetlegband) February 1, 2022

Wet Leg’s run of in-store gigs comes ahead of the band’s 2022 UK headline tour, which begins in Newcastle on April 16. The stint also includes a performance at Scala in Kings Cross, London.

Wet Leg’s UK headline dates are as follows:

APRIL

16 Newcastle, St Doms

17 Edinburgh, The Mash House

19 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

20 Manchester, Gorilla

21 Bristol, Trinity Centre

23 Birmingham, O2 Institute

24 Norwich, Arts Centre

26 London, Scala

27 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

The group are currently touring the UK in support of Independent Venue Week, which they are this year ambassadors of. They’ll perform at the 100 Club in London tomorrow night (February 2).

Meanwhile, Wet Leg have been added to the line-up for SXSW Festival 2021. The event will return to Austin, Texas between March 14-20.