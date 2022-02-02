Wet Leg are beside the seaside in new music video for ‘Oh No’

Wet Leg have shared a music video for their latest single, ‘Oh No’, ahead of the release of their self-titled debut album.

The video, which premiered on the band’s YouTube channel yesterday (February 1), was directed by Wet Leg themselves. Lead singer Rhian Teasdale, guitarist Hester Chambers and the band’s touring guitarist Joshua Omead Mobaraki are credited with filming the clip, which was shot on location in the band’s hometown, the Isle Of Wight.

The video depicts Teasdale standing by the ocean, lip-syncing the song while the lyrics are displayed onscreen in the style of a karaoke video. When Teasdale is not singing, screenshots of YouTube comments about the band are shown at a rapid rate. Teasdale is also dressed in a large “mop” costume throughout the video. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Teasdale explained that the decision to show the YouTube comments – which range from supportive to insulting – was to reflect the impact of them on both her and Chambers.

“Although we know it is bad for us to read them and we try to avoid it, sometimes it’s irresistible when you’re on your own,” she said.

“For this video, we have obsessively selected our favourite bits from the comments sections across our socials – the good, the bad, the ugly – and have repurposed them to make something new.”

Teasdale also made special note of the costume, which was made by designer Kate Tabor specifically for the video, in collaboration with the band’s stylist Emma Lipop.

“[It] weighed an absolute tonne, and it took three of us to carry it down the cliff to shoot,” she said.

“We’d each grab onto a limb, and after 20 minutes of heavy lifting, managed to get it down the steep steps leading to the beach. We’re thinking of starting it up as a work-out class for alternative types.”

The band originally released ‘Oh No’ as a double A-side single, alongside ‘Too Late Now’. Both songs will feature on ‘Wet Leg’, which is set for release this April, alongside previous singles ‘Chaise Longue’ and ‘Wet Dream’.

To launch the album, the band recently announced several UK in-store performances and appearances.