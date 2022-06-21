Wet Leg reveal they’ve completed their second album: “It’s in the bag”

Wet Leg have revealed that they have already completed work on their second studio album.

The duo – comprising Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – released their UK Number One self-titled debut record back in April, and have since taken this year’s festival circuit by storm.

During an interview at last weekend’s Isle Of Wight Festival, the band were asked if they’d thought about their next full-length studio effort.

“It’s in the bag,” Chambers told Absolute Radio. “Bish bash bosh.” Teasdale added: “[We’ve] completed it. All done.”

Pressed on what fans can expect from the project, Chambers joked that it would see the group head in a “death metal” direction, with Teasdale saying there’ll be “a lot of double kick” drum.

“You’ll have to wait and see,” the latter member continued before confirming that the album wouldn’t be arriving anytime soon.

Elsewhere in the chat, Wet Leg talked about their upcoming dates supporting Harry Styles, the “aftermath” of releasing their first album and more. You can watch the interview in full above.

In a five-star review of Wet Leg’s debut album, NME wrote: “It rushes with liberating, infectious joy that makes you want to grab your own partner-in-crime and speed off on an adventure to find somewhere that’s, as ‘Angelica’s mantra suggests, is ‘good times all the time’. With Wet Leg as your soundtrack, it seems inevitable you’ll find that place.”

The duo are set to showcase the record at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival 2022. They’ll perform at The Park area alongside the likes of Khruangbin, Arlo Parks, JARV IS… and Caroline Polachek.