Watch Wet Leg’s synth-y, deadpan cover of ‘Smoko’ by The Chats

Wet Leg have covered the song ‘Smoko’ by Australian punks The Chats – watch it below.

The Isle of Wight duo are Down Under at present to perform at three-day music festival Splendour In The Grass, which kicks off today (July 22). Their synth-y, deadpan cover of ‘Smoko’, the breakout 2017 hit by Sunshine Coast trio The Chats, was released by Australian youth broadcaster triple j today.

Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale donned a pair of speed dealer sunglasses for the cover in an apparent tribute to The Chats frontman Eamon Sandwith and his fondness for the eyewear. Watch it below:

In an accompanying interview, Wet Leg’s Hester Chambers revealed that Teasdale had been the one to introduce her to ‘Smoko’. “The Chats are a beacon of joy and fun and not being too serious in a serious world. Seriously,” Chambers said (somewhat tentatively).

Teasdale said it was “nerve-wracking” to cover ‘Smoko’. “The reason [the song] is good because it is The Chats, that is why it is good because it is them performing it. Yeah, we were shitting bricks. Are we allowed to say shitting bricks? Excellent.”

The Chats have since responded to the Wet Leg cover, sharing a snippet on their Instagram story and writing: “Love ya Wet Leg, this rules.”

Wet Leg also performed ‘Ur Mum’ from their self-titled debut album for triple j. Watch that below.

Both The Chats and Wet Leg will be performing at Splendour In The Grass this weekend. Wet Leg perform today, while The Chats will play tomorrow.

Next month, The Chats will release their second album ‘Get Fucked’. So far, they’ve shared singles including ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’ and ‘6L GTR’.

Wet Leg were recently treated to a cover of their own song ‘Wet Dream’ by Harry Styles, who played the song for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.