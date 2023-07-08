Wet Leg transform Depeche Mode’s ‘Wagging Tongue’ on new remix

Wet Leg have shared a biting new remix of Depeche Mode‘s ‘Wagging Tongue’ – listen to it below.

The track – released on Friday (July 7) – sees Wet Leg put their signature stamp on Depeche Mode’s ‘Wagging Tongue’, off their latest album ‘Memento Mori’. The remix trades in Depeche Mode’s gloom for a glitzier, more colourful interpretation that transforms Dave Gahan’s vocals into a dreamier instrument.



Listen to Wet Leg’s remix of Depeche Mode’s ‘Wagging Tongue’ below.

Advertisement

‘Wagging Tongue’ features on Depeche Mode’s latest offering, ‘Memento Mori’. That album – their first since bandmate Andy Fletcher’s passing last year – scored a four-star review from NME‘s Thomas Smith, who wrote: “To have an album of this quality after what the band have been through may seem miraculous, but Depeche Mode have always turned turmoil, tension and life’s darker moments into magic. ‘Memento Mori’ is comfortably their best album this side of the millennium, and, most importantly, a testament to creativity and friendship. The music world is richer for it.”

Wet Leg, on the other hand, most recently released their stellar self-titled debut album in April 2022. ‘Wet Leg’ received a glowing five-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly, who wrote: “Wet Leg began life while Teasdale and Chambers were riding a Ferris wheel at a festival, where the pair decided to give music another chance; fittingly, their debut album feels like a giddy race around a funfair, those pesky lows batted away with wit and wisecracks like a game of verbal whack-a-mole.”

Wet Leg’s ‘Angelica’ was crowned the 13th best song of 2022 by NME, and the clinched the second spot in NME‘s list of the 50 best albums of 2022, with Andrew Trendell writing: “Witty yet warm and stupidly fun, this self-titled debut saw the pair follow in the footsteps of their Domino labelmates Arctic Monkeys and Franz Ferdinand with an idiosyncratic style, personality and class, delivering an album that not only lived up to the hype, but slapped a much-needed smile back on the face of British guitar music.”