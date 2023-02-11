Wet Leg enlist Morris dancers and giant owl for debut BRITs appearance

Wet Leg enlisted a troupe of dancers and giant animals for their debut BRITs appearance tonight (February 11).

The indie band were one of the most nominated acts at the BRIT Awards 2023 alongside their tourmate Harry Styles.

As Wet Leg took to the stage at London’s The O2 to perform ‘Chaise Longue’, they were joined by a group of Morris dancers and people dressed in giant animal costumes, including gigantic owls.

The stage was also dressed in shrubbery, trees, straw and more. Watch footage of the performance below now.

Wet Leg took home the awards for Alternative/Rock Act and Best New Artist tonight. As they collected the latter, singer and guitarist Rhian Teasdale recited part of Alex Turner’s infamous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, Styles was the big winner of the night, taking home the trophies for Mastercard Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year with Mastercard, Pop/R&B Act and Artist Of The Year. While accepting the latter, he referenced the backlash to his Grammys speech last weekend, saying he was “aware of his privilege”.

The former One Direction member kicked off the BRITs 2023 earlier with a performance of ‘As It Was’.

Elsewhere, Host Mo Gilligan sparked confusion as he introduced performer “Sam Capaldi”, while Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell celebrated “friendship” as he collected the band’s trophy for Best International Group.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras divided the internet with a leather-filled performance of their global hit single ‘Unholy’, while viewers criticised Tom Grennan for on-stage comments he made about Ellie Goulding’s breasts.

Last weekend (February 6), Wet Leg won two Grammys for Best Alternative Music Performance for ‘Chaise Longue’ and Best Alternative Album for their self-titled debut record. As they collected the first award, singer and guitarist Rhian Teasdale said: “This is so funny. What are we doing here? I dunno, but here we are.

“This year has been so surprising, starting this band has been such a surprise and being on the road. We couldn’t have done it without our amazing crew.”