Wet Leg on hearing Harry Styles’ “beautiful” cover of ‘Wet Dream’: “It felt like we were in a parallel universe”

Wet Leg have spoken about the “really cool” experience of seeing Harry Styles cover their single ‘Wet Dream’.

The pop star recorded a live version of the song in May as part of a special Live Lounge session on BBC Radio 1. It came after Wet Leg – aka Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – were announced as the support act for Styles’ 2023 Australian/New Zealand tour.

During a new interview with Apple Music 1, Teasdale recalled first hearing the ‘Harry’s House’ star’s spin on the track when the duo were in a splitter van on the way to a live show.

“We were just on our phones, doing a good scroll sesh, and then gradually, one by one, we were like, ‘Oh my God, have you seen this? Oh my God, this appeared on the internet, and it’s Harry Styles covering ‘Wet Dream”,” she remembered.

“Hester always describes it as [being like] we were watching intergalactic television like on Rick and Morty. It felt like we were in a parallel universe. It was really cool. His band are amazing.”

Teasdale continued: “I really wish that we could hear his rendition of all of our songs. It was really all glossy and beautiful. Yeah, it was really fun.”