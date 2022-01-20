Wet Leg have covered Madonna‘s classic single ‘Material Girl’ – listen below.

The Isle Of Wight duo – comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – recorded a live session for the Canadian radio station SiriusXMU in promotion of their self-titled debut album, which arrives on April 8.

Ahead of the full set being aired, the channel shared Wet Leg’s fuzzy, off-kilter rendition of Madonna’s 1985 hit. The two-minute-25-second version of the ‘Like A Virgin’ cut hears singer Teasdale deliver her distinctive vocals over churning guitars and psychedelic effects.

You can listen to the band’s rendition of ‘Material Girl’ here:

Last month saw Wet Leg wrap up a run of North American headline shows. While over in the states, they made their US TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers and played a set on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

The group will hit the road for a UK tour in April, with gigs scheduled for Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol, London and other cities throughout the month. You can see the full schedule below.

APRIL

16 Newcastle, St Doms

17 Edinburgh, The Mash House

19 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

20 Manchester, Gorilla

21 Bristol, Trinity Centre

23 Birmingham, O2 Institute

24 Norwich, Arts Centre

26 London, Scala

27 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Speaking to NME about Wet Leg’s skyrocketing success last September, Hester Chambers explained: “We could have never predicted this. We do feel really lucky – but we still have no idea what’s happening. I think we’re just going to live in the moment as much as we can. I just can’t imagine things ever getting better than they are now.”

She continued: “We’ve been playing big stages that we haven’t properly grown into yet. Even on a practical level it’s been a challenge; I’ve struggled with asking for what I want in my monitors and coping with the size of the crowds that have come to see us. But that’s OK. We’re always learning.”