Wet Leg, Maya Hawke, Tegan and Sara and more contribute to abortion benefit compilation

Wet Leg, Maya Hawke, Tegan and Sara and more have contributed to a forthcoming abortion benefit compilation.

Noise for Now: Vol. 1 will arrive November 24 as part of Record Store Day 2023. Arranged by the nonprofit of the same name, the organisation established their eponymous record label to release an album with contributions from Sleater-Kinney, Fleet Foxes, Cat Power, and more. Find a full tracklist below.

Many of the songs were also featured on ‘Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All‘, which was released on 2022 exclusively on Bandcamp for 24 hours. That album also featured songs from Pearl Jam, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and Animal Collective.

In contrast, Noise for Now: Vol. 1 will only be available as a vinyl. It will be pressed on clear wax, with the cover designed with a “Liberate Abortion” print by Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon.

Tegan and Sara said about the compilation: “The choice to decide what happens to our bodies is under attack and access to crucial services are being decimated and criminalized. Reproductive justice and access to safe abortion is a human rights issue and we are proud to support the organizations and individuals fighting for fundamental services and care against all odds.”

See the tracklist for Noise for Now: Vol. 1 below:

01. Loving You (Demo) – Wet Leg

02. Under My Control – Tegan and Sara

03. Meticulous Bird (Tune-Yards Remix) – Thao and the Get Down Stay Down

04. Free Time – Sleater-Kinney

05. Labor of Love – Bully

06. This Woman’s Work (Kate Bush cover) – Caroline Spence, Erin Rae, Michaela Anne, Tristen

07. Rose and Thorn – Maya Hawke

08. Rainbow Power (Timmy Thomas cover) – My Morning Jacket

09. Song to Bobby (Live) – Cat Power

10. The Kiss (Live) – Fleet Foxes

11. The Problem (Live) – Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell