Wet Leg announce 13-date run of North American headline shows

Wet Leg have announced a string of 13 headline shows for cities in the US, Canada and Mexico, bridging the gap between a handful of festival sets and their trio of gigs supporting Florence + The Machine.

Following their appearances as this year’s Lollapalooza, Mo Pop and Osheaga festivals, the Isle of Wight duo will take to the Phoenix Concert Centre in Toronto, Canada on Monday August 1. They’ll head to Vancouver next, playing the Commodore Ballroom that Thursday (August 4).

After another handful of festival sets – including Outside Lands in San Francisco, as well as the Netherlands’ Lowlands – Wet Leg will return to theatres for gigs in San Antonio, New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Louisville, St Louis, Kansas City, Abiquiu, Salt Lake City and Phoenix. The US stint will end with a set at the Life Is Beautiful fest in Las Vegas, with one last headline show slated for Tuesday October 4 in Mexico City.

From there, the pair will head back up to the States to play in Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego with Florence + The Machine, opening for them on a run in support of their forthcoming fifth album, ‘Dance Fever’. Tickets for those shows are on sale now from here, while Wet Leg’s headline shows go on sale at 10am local time tomorrow (April 22) – find those tickets here.

HOWDY NORTH AMERICA ✨💖 We’ve only just left you but we’re coming back later this year for another big adventure. Tickets on sale Friday 💕 https://wetleg.ffm.to/live Posted by Wet Leg on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wet Leg released their self-titled debut album on April 8. It featured the singles ‘Chaise Longue’, ‘Wet Dream’, ‘Too Late Now’, ‘Oh No’, ‘Angelica’ and ‘Ur Mum’, and debuted at Number One in the UK after outselling Father John Misty‘s ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’ by a ratio of four-to-one.

In a five-star review of the album, NME’s Rhian Daly said it “feels like a giddy race around a funfair, those pesky lows batted away with wit and wisecracks like a game of verbal whack-a-mole”.

Daly continued in her write-up: “It rushes with liberating, infectious joy that makes you want to grab your own partner-in-crime and speed off on an adventure to find somewhere that’s, as ‘Angelica’s mantra suggests, is ‘good times all the time’. With Wet Leg as your soundtrack, it seems inevitable you’ll find that place.”

Wet Leg’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 29 – Chicago, Lollapalooza^

Saturday 30 – Detroit, Mo Pop^

Sunday 31 – Montreal, Osheaga^

AUGUST

Tuesday 2 – Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theatre

Thursday 4 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

Friday 5 – Happy Valley, Pickathon^

Saturday 7 – San Francisco, Outside Lands^

Friday 26 – Seattle, Thing Festival^

Sunday 28 – Los Angeles, This Ain’t No Picnic^

Tuesday 30 – San Antonio, Aztec Theatre

Wednesday 31 – Dallas, Here & There^

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 1 – New Orleans – Tipitina’s Uptown

Saturday 3 – Orlando, The Plaza Live

Sunday 4 – Atlanta, Variety Playhouse

Tuesday 6 – Louisville, Headliners Music Hall

Wednesday 7 – St Louis, Delmar Hall

Friday 9 – Kansas City, The Truman

Saturday 10 – Denver, Westworld^

Sunday 11 – Abiquiu, Ghost Ranch

Tuesday 13 – Salt Lake City, The Depot

Thursday 15 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

Friday 16 – Las Vegas, Life Is Beautiful^

OCTOBER

Tuesday 4 – Mexico City, Lunario

Thursday 6 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena*

Sunday 9 – San Francisco, Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Wednesday 12 – San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union*

^ festival appearance

* supporting Florence + The Machine