Wet Leg on the humour in their lyrics: “It’s a very human thing”

Wet Leg have spoken about the use of humour in their lyrics as a coping mechanism, explaining it’s a “very human thing”

Speaking to NME for our latest Big Read, Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale described how she uses humour in her lyrics.

“I always try to dilute serious things with humour, I think,” Teasdale said. “So it only feels natural that if there’s a bit of humour in there, that would attach itself to something that’s maybe a bit sad. I will always try and make light of things.”

Talking about humour as a coping mechanism, Teasdale explains that “It’s a very human thing. In films, there’ll always be light-hearted moments written into the script, like when they’re on their way to Mordor.”

Speaking about new single ‘Angelica‘, Teasdale goes on to say it’s about “working your way through life in the world. The world can feel a bit lost sometimes, but” – she stares off into the distance and pauses – “all who wander are not lost.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the band talk supporting the likes of Idles and Sports Team at Brixton Academy, their love of Lord Of The Rings and why their friendship is stronger than ever.

The duo are set to release their self-titled debut album on April 8 via Domino Records. It features previously released singles ‘Chaise Longue’, ‘Wet Dream’ and ‘Oh No’.

The band will celebrate the release with a UK headline tour, with another to follow in November. Check out the dates below and buy tickets here.

APRIL 2022

16 Newcastle, St Doms

17 Edinburgh, The Mash House

19 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

20 Manchester, Gorilla

21 Bristol, Trinity Centre

23 Birmingham, O2 Institute

24 Norwich, Arts Centre

26 London, Scala

27 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

NOVEMBER

3 – UEA, Norwich

14 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

15 – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

17 – SWG3, Glasgow

18 – Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds

19 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

21 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

23 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

25 – Rock City, Nottingham

27 – Limelight, Belfast

28 – Academy, Dublin

Speaking to NME last year, Teasdale said: “We want to be recognised as guitar heroes, as it doesn’t hurt to win sometimes. But also, you just have no control over these things as music is so subjective, and we’re not ultra competitive people…”

“We’ve been playing big stages that we haven’t properly grown into yet,” added Hester Chambers. “Even on a practical level it’s been a challenge; I’ve struggled with asking for what I want in my monitors and coping with the size of the crowds that have come to see us.” She pauses. “But that’s OK. We’re always learning.”