Wet Leg outselling Father John Misty 4:1 in UK album chart midweeks

Wet Leg are currently leading the pack in the race for this week’s Number One album in the UK.

On Friday (April 8), the Isle of Wight indie duo – comprising Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – released their self-titled debut LP.

The 12-track project featured the singles ‘Chaise Longue’, ‘Wet Dream’, ‘Too Late Now’, ‘Oh No’, ‘Angelica’ and ‘Ur Mum’.

Advertisement

In the midweeks, the Official Charts Company has revealed that ‘Wet Leg’ is outselling its closest competition – Father John Misty’s ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’ – 4:1. If it holds on until Friday (April 15), it will be the band’s first UK Number One album.

There are three other new entries – including Father John Misty at Number Two – that have cracked the Top Five in the midweeks: Jack White’s ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ (Three) and Kae Tempest’s ‘The Line Is A Curve’ (Four).

Rounding out the rest of the Top Five is last week’s Number One, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Unlimited Love’.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Camila Cabello’s third album ‘Familia’ sits at Number Seven, while Joe Santriani‘s latest release, ‘The Elephants Of Mars’, is Number Nine.

Pavement also look set to make a return to the chart for the first time in 23 years with a reissue of their 1999 album ‘Terror Twilight’. Currently sitting at 34, ‘Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal’ features previously-unreleased demos, rarities and a revised tracklisting from the recently-reformed band.

Advertisement

Papa Roach are also on course to score their eighth Top 40 album with ‘Ego Trip’, which is currently in the Number 35 position.

In a five-star review of Wet Leg’s debut album, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “Wet Leg began life while Teasdale and Chambers were riding a Ferris wheel at a festival, where the pair decided to give music another chance; fittingly, their debut album feels like a giddy race around a funfair, those pesky lows batted away with wit and wisecracks like a game of verbal whack-a-mole.

“It rushes with liberating, infectious joy that makes you want to grab your own partner-in-crime and speed off on an adventure to find somewhere that’s, as ‘Angelica’s mantra suggests, is “good times all the time”. With Wet Leg as your soundtrack, it seems inevitable you’ll find that place.”