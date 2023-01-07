Wet Leg share Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix of ‘Chaise Longue’

Wet Leg have shared a remix of breakout single ‘Chaise Longue’ by New Zealand psychedelic rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra – check it out below.

Wet Leg released Chaise Longue in June 2021 as their debut single and the buzzy, indie anthem quickly went viral.

The Isle Of Wight duo went on to perform the track on Jools Holland, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers. It was also covered by grunge legends Pearl Jam.

Now Unknown Mortal Orchestra have given the urgent anthem a hectic reworking with their remix, which you can check out below.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Unknown Mortal Orchestra wrote: “Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my first cup of ‘Chaise Longue Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix’”

“Unknown Mortal Orchestra have done a remix of Chaise Longue which is kinda wild and kinda amazing,” added Wet Leg.

Last month, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shared the 10th (and seemingly final) instalment of their annual ‘SB’ series, celebrating the holiday season with the 42-minute track ‘SB-10’. The band are set to share their sixth album at some point in 2023 following first single ‘I Killed Captain Cook’.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra are set to head out on a 20-date headline tour of North America in March. Tickets are available here.

Wet Leg meanwhile are set to support Pulp at their huge reunion show in Finsbury Park, London next summer and have a string of dates playing stadiums with Harry Styles across Australia and New Zealand as well as Europe and the UK.

The band are also set to appear at Reading & Leeds Festivals 2023 alongside headliners Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.

In June, Wet Leg confirmed they’d finished the follow-up to their self-titled debut album. Speaking to NME later that year, the band’s Rhian Teasdale said that fans should expect it to be “like the last one, but longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent.”