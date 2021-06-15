Wet Leg sign to Domino Records and share infectious debut single ‘Chaise Longue’

Domino Records have signed Isle Of Wight two piece Wet Leg to their label.

The two piece have also shared their debut single ‘Chaise Longue’ which you can listen to and view the video for the track, below.

Produced by Jon McMullen and mixed by Alan Moulder who has previously worked with Arctic Monkeys and Foals, the song’s tongue-in-cheek video was also directed by the band.

The duo are due to hit the road for a series of UK dates next month starting at Margate’s Bus Trip on July 10 before making an appearance at Latitude Festival over the weekend of the 22-25.

They are also set to perform at the Isle Of Wight Festival in September and support Declan McKenna and Willie J Healey on the road. You can view the dates below.

Wet Leg will play:

July

10 – Margate Bus Trip

22-25 – Latitude Festival, Henham Park, Suffolk



August

23 – Junction, Cambridge (supporting Declan McKenna)

24 – O2 Academy, Oxford (supporting Declan McKenna)

31 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow (supporting Declan McKenna)

September

1 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow (supporting Declan McKenna)

4 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle (supporting Declan McKenna)

6 – O2 Academy, Liverpool (supporting Declan McKenna)

7 – Rock City, Nottingham (supporting Declan McKenna)

19 – Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight

October

11 – The Crescent, York (supporting Willie J Healey)

12 – King Tut’s, Glasgow (supporting Willie J Healey)

13 – Think Tank?, Newcastle (supporting Willie J Healey)

15 – The Jericho Tavern, Oxford (supporting Willie J Healey)

16 – The Jericho Tavern, Oxford (supporting Willie J Healey) (matinee)

16 – The Jericho Tavern, Oxford (supporting Willie J Healey)

But the first date of their tour is unlikely to go ahead and their Latitude Festival slot is up in the air following the government’s announcement yesterday to delay the easing of coronavirus restrictions until July 19. Despite that, Latitude organisers say they haven’t “given up hope” yet.

The Association of Independent Festivals meanwhile has called for an urgent intervention from the UK government to help festivals following yesterday’s announcement.

AIF analysis suggests that, with the easing of restrictions pushed back to July 19, 93 per cent of remaining UK festivals over 5,000-capacity could still potentially go ahead this summer – but not without insurance. Most costs for a festival are incurred a month before the event, and the average cost of staging a festival is over £6million.

“The AIF fully understands the rationale for delaying Step 4 of the lockdown roadmap,” AIF CEO Paul Reed said in a statement. “However, any measures that prevent festivals from operating fully have to be counterbalanced with effective support to ensure businesses can survive.

“For those festival organisers that still have a chance of staging events after July 19, that support is government-backed insurance, which will give them the confidence to continue planning and commit the significant costs that entails. Ultimately, it is a political choice if the government does not support the sector with insurance at this stage, pushing festival businesses towards another cliff edge.”