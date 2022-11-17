Wet Leg to live-stream upcoming London show on TikTok

Wet Leg have announced a live-stream of their upcoming London headline show.

The Isle Of Wight duo – comprising Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – began their current UK and Ireland tour in Norwich last Sunday (November 13). Next week, they’ll play two consecutive nights at the O2 Forum Kentish Town (November 23, 24).

Today (November 17), it’s been confirmed that Wet Leg will broadcast the second London gig live on TikTok, marking the platform’s first-ever #AltMusic LIVE event.

Fans will be able to tune in for free from 8.55pm GMT next Thursday via Wet Leg’s official TikTok profile.

Prior to the pair of London concerts, the band are set to visit Glasgow (November 17), Leeds (18), Manchester (19) and Birmingham (21). Additionally, Wet Leg will take to the stage in Nottingham (25), Belfast (27) and Dublin (28). The tour is now sold out.

In other news, the duo are scheduled to appear as the musical guests on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV1 this Saturday.

It comes after Wet Leg were nominated for five Grammys earlier this week.

The group are in the running for Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Performance (‘Chaise Longue’), Best Alternative Music Album (‘Wet Leg’), Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and Best Remixed Recording (Soulwax’s reworking of ‘Too Late Now’).

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

Speaking to NME last month, Wet Leg teased that their second studio will be “like the last one, but longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent”.

Meanwhile, it’s been announced that Wet Leg will support Pulp at their huge reunion show in Finsbury Park, London next summer.