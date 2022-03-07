Wet Leg unveil details of winter UK tour

Wet Leg have today (March 7) unveiled details of a winter UK and Ireland tour – check out the dates below.

The Isle of Wight duo, made up of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, will kick off their series of live dates in Norwich before travelling to Bristol, Liverpool, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Nottingham and Belfast. The tour will come to a close in Dublin.

The presale for the tickets begins at 9am on March 9; the general sale begins at 9am on March 11. You can purchase tickets here.

Wet Leg also announced that £1 from every ticket sold on the November UK tour will go directly to War Child’s Plus One, which will help support and improve the protection and care of children and young people who live with a combination of insecurity, poverty and exclusion in some of the worst conflict-affected places.

Hey dudes 💕 we’ve got another UK tour for you 💫 tickets on sale Friday, pre-order the album for pre-sale access here (UK pals only) 💪 https://t.co/bJom3liL1R pic.twitter.com/GNHHpQDxRt — Wet Leg (@wetlegband) March 7, 2022

NOVEMBER 2022

3 – UEA, Norwich

14 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

15 – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

17 – SWG3, Glasgow

18 – Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds

19 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

21 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

23 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

25 – Rock City, Nottingham

27 – Limelight, Belfast

28 – Academy, Dublin

Last week (February 28), the band shared a new track called ‘Angelica’.

The group described the song, which is about Teasdale’s oldest friend, as a mixture of “the absurd”, “the sardonic”, “social angst” and “a a trippy, synth-kissed journey through parties and regrets.”

Teasdale added: “It’s laced with disenchantment. Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time’. That’s just impossible, isn’t it?”

The song will feature on ‘Wet Leg’, the group’s debut album which is set for release this April, alongside previous singles ‘Chaise Longue’, ‘Wet Dream’ and ‘Oh No’.

The group also have a number of live dates coming up this summer, which you can check out here. Wet Leg have been added to the line-up for SXSW Festival 2021 and this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival.

Last week, it was also announced that the duo would appear at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.