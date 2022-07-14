Wet Leg will perform a free surprise show in Sydney tomorrow night

Wet Leg have announced a surprise show in Sydney for tomorrow night (July 15).

The show will take place at the 250-capacity Lansdowne Hotel, with doors set to open at 5pm. It’ll be free to attend, however fans will need to RSVP via Moshtix in order to gain access. It should be noted, too, that an RSVP to the show will not automatically guarantee entry – fans will be let in on a “first come, first served” basis.

The show comes ahead of Wet Leg’s set at this year’s Splendour In The Grass festival – where they’ll appear alongside the likes of Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator – as well as their own sold-out sideshows in Auckland, Melbourne and Sydney, plus opening slots at the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ shows in the latter two cities.

Advertisement

With the first of those other dates – their headlining theatre show at Auckland’s Tuning Fork – coming on Sunday (July 17), this intimate Sydney gig will also mark Wet Leg’s first-ever performance in Australasia.

Next February, the band will return Down Under to open for all seven dates on the Australian and New Zealand leg of Harry Styles‘ ‘Love On Tour’ run. Tickets for those shows can be found here, while those for Wet Leg’s shows with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs can be found here.

Wet Leg are currently on tour in support of their eponymous debut album, which landed back in April via Domino and earned the band a Number One spot on the UK Charts. In addition to a five-star review from NME’s Rhian Daly, the album was named in NME’s list of the best debut albums from the first half of 2022, and the list of the best albums from the first half of the year altogether.

In a four-star review of Wet Leg’s set at Glastonbury 2022, NME’s Sophie Williams wrote: “The show is funny without becoming the punchline, and to pull it off is high-wire stuff. ‘Angelica’ is delivered throughout a series of playful facial expressions, while the pop-flavoured stomp of ‘Supermarket’ sees them, joined by their backing guitarists, bound carelessly around the stage with as much balance as a gaggle of penguins on ice.”

Elsewhere, the band recently revealed that they have finished their second album. During an interview at this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival, they were asked if they’d thought about their next full-length studio effort. “It’s in the bag. Bish bash bosh,” Hester Chambers said, with Rhian Teasdale adding: “[We’ve] completed it. All done.”

Pressed on what fans can expect from the project, Chambers joked that it would see the group head in a “death metal” direction, with Teasdale saying there’ll be “a lot of double kick” drum.