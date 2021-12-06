Wet Leg, Yard Act, PinkPantheress, Baby Queen and more have been nominated for the BBC‘s Sound Of 2022 – see the full long-list below.

The winner of the annual prize will be revealed in January, after Pa Salieu picked up the crown in 2021.

Also nominated for Sound Of 2022 are ENNY, Priya Ragu, Tems, Mimi Webb, Lola Young and Central Cee.

“The Sound Of list started in 2003 with the aim to showcase the most exciting rising stars in music,” the BBC said.

“19 years later, and the aim is the same – to continue predicting some of the biggest and most exciting global superstars.

“The acts that appear on Sound Of are all hand-picked by a panel of impartial music industry experts from around the world and we can now reveal the long-list for 2022.”

Previous winners of the BBC’s Sound of… poll include Adele, Michael Kiwanuka and Haim, while Celeste was crowned as BBC’s Sound of 2020.

As well as her Sound Of nomination, Lola Young has been nominated for the 2022 BRITs Rising Star award alongside Holly Humberstone and Bree Runway, both of whom were nominated for Sound Of 2021.

Wet Leg recently announced details of their self-titled debut album, which is set to come out next April via Domino, and shared new tracks ‘Oh No’ and ‘Too Late Now’.

“We want to be recognised as guitar heroes,” the Isle Of Wight duo told NME in a recent interview.

“We agreed on the premise of our band there and then: as long as you’re having fun, then everything will be alright,” singer Rhian Teasdale said. “And we’ve told ourselves that we’ll stick to that, always.”