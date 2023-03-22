Wet Leg, Zara Larsson and more join BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend 2023

Wet Leg and Zara Larsson are some of the latest names announced for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend 2023.

Today (March 22) it was revealed that RAYE, Anne-Marie, Niall Horan, Sub Focus, Ashnikko, Inhaler, Cat Burns, Georgia, Nothing But Thieves and Cassyette will now join BBC Radio One’s annual festival. This year’s event takes place at Dundee’s Camperdown Park between May 26 and May 28.

It follows Thirty Seconds To Mars, Self Esteem, Jonas Brothers, Headie One, Tom Grennan, Jess Glynne, Rudimental, Pale Waves, Mimi Webb, ArrDee, Romy, Joel Corry, FLO, Piri, and The Snuts all being added to the Saturday (May 27) line-up earlier this week.

Advertisement

On the Friday (May 25), Big Weekend will host a special dance music line-up (see details). For information about all the tickets to the three-day festival and dates that they go on sale, head here.

The latest news now confirms that the previously announced Lewis Capaldi will headline the Sunday night (May 28). All the new acts revealed today are playing on the Sunday. Another big name is promised for that day, set to be shared in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year The 1975, Capaldi and Arlo Parks were some of the first names announced for the festival.

BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend line-up for Sunday, 28 May:

Main stage as announced by Greg James on Radio 1 Breakfast (in alphabetical order):

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan

Nothing But Thieves

Wet Leg

Zara Larsson

Advertisement

Radio 1 Future Sounds stage as announced by Clara Amfo on Radio 1 Breakfast (in alphabetical order):

Arlo Parks

Ashnikko

Cassyette

Cat Burns

Georgia

Inhaler

RAYE

Sub Focus

You can see acts booked for the BBC Introducing Stage on the Sunday in the poster below.

BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend was intended to take place in the Scottish city in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

In 2022, Coventry hosted the festival with Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Calvin Harris, and Sam Fender among those on the line-up.

Meanwhile, read NME‘s feature on Wet Leg’s BRITs and Grammys wins – “a feel-good indie fairytale”.