Weyes Blood announces 2023 UK and Europe tour

Weyes Blood has shared details of a 2023 UK and Europe tour – find out how to buy tickets below.

The artist (real name Natalie Mering) recently wrapped a number sold-out shows across the UK and Europe in support of her latest album, ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow‘, and will return later this year for a fresh run.

Mering kicks things off at Glastonbury Festival in June before heading to Lille’s Aeronef venue on June 27. After other festival appearances including Rock Werchter in Belgium, the soloist will play dates in Portugal and Spain in July.

November sees the LA musician play Pitchfork Music Festival Paris (November 8) and its London edition (13), taking in shows in Europe in the earlier part of the month. From November 11, Weyes Blood will perform in the UK, beginning at Glasgow’s Old Fruitmarket on November 1 and wrapping at Nottingham’s Rock City on 14.

Tickets for the UK shows will go on general sale here from 10am GMT this Friday (March 10). An artist pre-sale runs from 10am GMT this Wednesday (March 8).

Weyes Blood UK and Europe tour 2023:

JUNE

21- 25– Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival

24 – Bexhill-on-Sea, UK – Colours Festival

27 – Lille, France – Aeronef

28 – Frankfurt, Germany – ZOOM

29 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

JULY

01 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

OCTOBER

28 – Lisbon, Portugal – LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo Sun

29 – Porto, Portugal – Hard Club Mon

30 – Madrid, Spain – Sala la Paqui Tue

31 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apollo

NOVEMBER

02 – Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur

03 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

04 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

06 – Berlin, Germany – Astra Tue

07 – Utrecht, The Netherlands – Tivoli Wed

08 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel (Pitchfork Music Festival Paris)

09 – Antwerpen, Belgium – De Roma

11 – Glasgow, UK – Old Fruitmarket

12 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

13 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo (Pitchfork Music Festival London)

14 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Meanwhile, last year Mering spoke to NME about her fifth album, ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’.

Mering explained how she thrives creatively in chaos, and how that helped her write her latest album. “It’s when things are really going well that I actually get weird,” she said.

“When things start going bad, something happens. I snap into gear. They say it’s like a survival thing: if you start freaking out when stuff starts going wrong, you’re going to maybe get hurt or die. So you go limp. When you fall, try to not get too tense, because the rigidity will make you less flexible when the rock tumbler starts.”