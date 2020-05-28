Weyes Blood cancels 2020 tour plans and begins work on new album

Weyes Blood has cancelled her forthcoming 2020 tour plans in light of the coronavirus outbreak, and is now moving forward with beginning work on her next album.

The California artist, real name Natalie Mering, was due to play in London and Dublin next month as part of a wider tour, but those shows have now been cancelled.

In a message to fans that accompanied the release of the new video for her song ‘Wild Time’ (which was filmed pre-pandemic and is being released as “it felt like the right time… seeing as we’re all getting saddled down by some grim realities”), Mering confirmed that she had axed her touring plans for 2020.

She did add, however, that she is now “beginning to work on my next album that will come out in 2021 — a different time, when hopefully we can see each other face to face once again”.

You can read Weyes Blood’s statement below.

Good day everyone,

Here is a video for my song “Wild Time” that was shot on 16mm pre-Pandemic, then edited together during isolation. Felt like the right time to let this video out into the world, seeing as we’re all getting saddled down by some pretty grim realities. This song is about yearning for wildness and Mother Nature in a time of chaos. It’s for sensitive people who worry about the fate of humanity and feel powerless to do anything about it.

I’ve spent a lot of time thinking apocalyptic thoughts and realising that won’t get you anywhere. What if the world has always been ending? What if the sprawl of our cities are just as wild as the forests? What if climate change and the destruction of our natural habitat is a reflection of the nature within us, however sublimely horrifying and hard to understand? We’re animals, we play out a very precarious drama of life, and we grasp for what’s left of the protective womb – but maybe the notion that we’re somehow separated from her is an illusion. Maybe it is, truly, a wild time to be alive. Maybe getting in touch with that as a culture and society would avert the worst case scenarios of ecological crisis and existential dread.

If you’ve gotten this far, wow, thank you for actually taking the time to read this. In other news, as you may have assumed, I am canceling all of my headline shows for 2020, but I’m beginning to work on my next album that will come out in 2021- a different time, when hopefully we can see each other face to face once again.

xo

Natalie (aka Weyes Blood)