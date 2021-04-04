Weyes Blood officially releases album outtake ‘Titanic Risen’

Weyes Blood has released the single ‘Titanic Risen’, an outtake from her 2019 album ‘Titanic Rising’.

‘Titanic Risen’ was first shared back in January as part of Weyes Blood’s virtual reality simulator hosted on online gaming platform Roblox. Fans could explore the Titanic’s interior, role-play and reenact the iceberg spotting.

During the collision, ‘Titanic Risen’ is heard along with other cuts from the album.

The first minute of the new single bears a deep similarity to the album’s instrumental title track, which did make the cut. Listen to ‘Titanic Risen’ below:

Last year, Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering said she is “beginning to work on my next album that will come out in 2021 – a different time, when hopefully we can see each other face to face once again”.

‘Titanic Rising’ was released in April 2019 through Sub Pop and is Weyes Blood’s fourth studio album. NME gave the record four stars upon its release, describing it as “a beautiful album, informed as much her bold experimental music as by her golden age pop forebears”.

“Although this fourth record opens and closes with dense and gothic string arrangements, the 10 songs contained within are mostly light, evocative and – above all – accessible,” the review read.

Last month, Weyes Blood teamed up with Lana Del Rey and Zella Day for a cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘For Free’, released as part of Del Rey’s latest album, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.