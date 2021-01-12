Weyes Blood shares new track ‘Titanic Risen’ via virtual reality simulator

Weyes Blood has shared an unreleased song called ‘Titanic Risen’ – you can listen to it below.

The California singer-songwriter – real name Natalie Mering – originally recorded the track during the sessions for her fourth album ‘Titanic Rising’, which came out back in 2019 via Sub Pop.

Released today (January 12), ‘Titanic Risen’ is accompanied by a virtual reality simulator from the online gaming platform Roblox.

Advertisement

Fans who board the animated ship are able to explore its luxurious interior, roleplay and reenact the infamous iceberg spotting. During the disastrous collision, ‘Titanic Risen’ is heard along with other cuts from Weyes Blood’s latest record.

You can access the game via the official Roblox website now, and see a preview image above.

Last May, Weyes Blood was forced to cancel her planned live shows for 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She was scheduled to perform in London and Dublin in April.

At the same time, Mering revealed to fans that she was “beginning to work on my next album that will come out in 2021 — a different time, when hopefully we can see each other face to face once again”.

Weyes Blood later featured on Tim Heidecker’s single ‘Oh How We Drift Away’, which appears on the latter’s most recent record, ‘Fear Of Death’.