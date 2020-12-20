A County Durham road sign has gained a new addition in the form of a tribute to Wham! and the duo’s single ‘Last Christmas’.

The band – which was comprised of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley – released the festive hit in 1984.

Now, an anonymous person has paid tribute to it by adding the song’s name to a sign directing drivers to the area of Low Wham in Butterknowle, Bishop Auckland.

The road sign also now features an exclamation mark after Wham’s name, in reference to the band. As ChronicleLive reports, it is currently unknown who is behind the alteration, but it was first spotted by passers-by on Friday (December 18) morning.

‘Last Christmas’ was recently in a chart battle to reach the Number One spot in the Official UK Singles Chart, challenging Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ for the top spot. Both songs had previously only peaked at Number Two.

Carey’s track took the Number One earlier this month (December 11), with ‘Last Christmas’ landing once again in second place.

Both tracks are in the running to be this year’s Christmas Number One, but face competition from LadBaby’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Eating’’, Jess Glynne’s ‘This Christmas’, Liam Gallagher’s ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’, and Justin Bieber’s new team-up with The NHS Choir.

This year’s Christmas Number One will be announced at 4pm on Christmas Day on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart with Katie Thistleton.

‘Last Christmas’ inspired the Christmas film of the same name, which was released last year and stared Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. In a three-star review, NME said: “Last Christmas gives you just what you want and expect from a Christmas movie, if nothing more. It’s the kind of gift that you might never look at again after cheerfully unwrapping it, but you probably wouldn’t ask for the receipt.”