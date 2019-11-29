Trending:

What could Twenty One Pilots be teasing with their new logo?

Is a new album on the way?

Elizabeth Aubrey
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph (Getty)

Twenty One Pilots have updated their logo and fans are speculating what the news could mean.

Many fans think it could be the end of the band’s current ‘Trench’ era, others are wondering if it signals a new album is on the way.

The new logo sees different shades of thicker yellow and additional lines. At the time of the ‘Trench’ release, the band did a similar thing before the new album dropped.

You can see the new logo below.

Recently, it was announced that Twenty One Pilots would appear at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival in 2020 alongside  Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Foals on the bill.

Other acts announced for the festival, which is due to place from July 8-11 2020, include M Tom GrennanMarika Hackman, London Grammar and The Rapture.

Recently, Twenty One Pilots recently shared a re-worked version of ‘The Hype’, which saw the duo lose the original’s intense and anthemic textures in favour of a smooth, piano-led R&B track.

‘The Hype’ originally appeared as an album track on 2018’s smash-hit LP ‘Trench‘, before being released as a standalone single and video in July this year.

The Løcatiøn Sessiøns have already seen the band re-imagine two other ‘Trench’ songs, with new versions of ‘Chlorine’ and ‘Cut My Lip’, recorded in Mexico City and Brooklyn respectively, both appearing in June.

 

