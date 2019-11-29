What could Twenty One Pilots be teasing with their new logo?

Twenty One Pilots have updated their logo and fans are speculating what the news could mean.

Many fans think it could be the end of the band’s current ‘Trench’ era, others are wondering if it signals a new album is on the way.

The new logo sees different shades of thicker yellow and additional lines. At the time of the ‘Trench’ release, the band did a similar thing before the new album dropped.

You can see the new logo below.

we almost went with this as our new header for twitter but decided on the other one since we looked cool and this design doesn’t have us looking cool on it. maybe you can use it. here. pic.twitter.com/mS3OKUptN2 — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) November 21, 2019

incase you missed it, @twentyonepilots changed their icon to a more full, connected logo with an interesting texture in the background… wondering if this change holds any specific significance? almost seems like tv static, or the projection of a film reel 🧐 pic.twitter.com/FOy6akatId — Discord Clique (@DiscordClique) November 24, 2019

Recently, it was announced that Twenty One Pilots would appear at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival in 2020 alongside Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Foals on the bill.

Other acts announced for the festival, which is due to place from July 8-11 2020, include M Tom Grennan, Marika Hackman, London Grammar and The Rapture.

Recently, Twenty One Pilots recently shared a re-worked version of ‘The Hype’, which saw the duo lose the original’s intense and anthemic textures in favour of a smooth, piano-led R&B track.

‘The Hype’ originally appeared as an album track on 2018’s smash-hit LP ‘Trench‘, before being released as a standalone single and video in July this year.

The Løcatiøn Sessiøns have already seen the band re-imagine two other ‘Trench’ songs, with new versions of ‘Chlorine’ and ‘Cut My Lip’, recorded in Mexico City and Brooklyn respectively, both appearing in June.