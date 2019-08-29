Wheels & Fins Festival 2019 cancelled due to “financial constraints”

The event has been cancelled with "absolute heart-breaking agony"

Kent’s Wheels & Fins festival has been cancelled at the last minute due to “financial constraints”.

Due to take place on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September, the Kent seaside festival at Joss Bay had the line-up for the opening day curated by Slaves and was due to be headlined by the local punk duo themselves alongside their favourite rising artists with Willie J Healey, Lady Bird, Queen Zee, Para Fiction, Hockeysmith, FEET, MarthaGunn, and Ditz all on the bill for the event. The bill on the Sunday was topped by Friendly Fires and also featured Mystery Jets among others.

While Wheels & Fins enjoyed success last year when The Libertines curated a line-up, the plug has been pulled on the 2019 edition.

“It is with absolute heart-breaking agony that due to financial constraints on our small growing independent festival we have been forced into the devastating decision that Wheels and Fins festival 2019 has been cancelled,” said the festival in a statement. “To the artists, traders and suppliers who we have worked tirelessly with all year, we apologise for the huge inconvenience this causes. To our loyal ticket holders we are truly devastated to disappoint you and thank you for your continued support.

“We will have a more detailed statement to make in the coming days and ask that you please bear with us as we work with our ticketing partners and legal representatives to prepare the next steps.”

News on refunds is expected to be revealed in the coming days.