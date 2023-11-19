When We Were Young 2024 adds second day with same line-up

When We Were Young Festival have announced that their 2024 edition will now run for an extra day, with the same bands all set to play again on Sunday October 20.

The Las Vegas emo bash unveiled its lineup for next year earlier this month, with My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World topping the bill on October 19. The original tickets sold out on November 17.

Now, due to what the festival describes as “overwhelming demand”, they have added the second date. Tickets for the general sale will be available from 10am local time on Tuesday (November 21) and you can sign up for the waitlist here.

🥀Second Show Added🥀

Due to the overwhelming demand, we have decided to add a second day. Same Lineup each day. Sign up for the waitlist NOW for guaranteed tickets 🔒 General Onsale begins on Tuesday at 10am PT 🕙 pic.twitter.com/po1GJ4a9mv — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) November 17, 2023

Artists on the 2024 bill will all play one of their former albums in full. Among the classic albums announced to be performed live are MCR’s classic 2006 album ‘The Black Parade’, Jimmy Eat World’s ‘Bleed American’, The Distillers‘ ‘Coral Fang’, A Day To Remember‘s ‘Homesick’ and Dashboard Confessional‘s ‘Dusk and Summer’. Fall Out Boy will also play a classic album live but it has been confirmed which one as yet. You can view the full list in the post above.

This year’s edition of When We Were Young saw Avril Lavigne and All Time Low teaming up to perform Lavigne’s hit ‘Sk8er Boi’. Tony Hawk also joined Goldfinger to perform ‘Superman’ at the bash.

Elsewhere, Green Day also debuted new song, ‘Look Ma, No Brains’ at the festival.

My Chemical Romance recently debunked rumours that they were teasing new music on a since-deleted Instagram post by a friend of the band.

The band wrapped up their lengthy reunion tour in March this year. The band’s first show back together was in December 2019, and their COVID-delayed world tour began with two shows at The Eden Project in Cornwall last summer.

Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz recently spoke to NME about the band stepping up to headline Download Festival 2024 for the first time.

“So many of the bands who have headlined Download before have been such a big influence on us,” he explained. “We grew up watching videos of Metallica playing Donington and most of our band was informed by that era of the band.

He continued: “Headlining a festival for the first time is always a new thing though. We’re not stressed about it, but we want to honour the festival and honour the bands that have played before us.”