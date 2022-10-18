When We Were Young Festival 2022 – check out the set times

When We Were Young Festival has announced the set times for its first weekend – see below.

The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.

After the initial date on October 22 sold out, the festival added the same line-up the following day at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, and then a third date on October 29 with mostly the same billing again.

As well as the two headliners, Bring Me The Horizon, Bright Eyes, The Used and more will also play across the festival’s five stages (Black, Pink, Checker, Stripes and Neon Tent).

This year’s edition kicks off this Saturday, with bands playing from 11.45am until midnight. Paramore are due to play the Pink stage at 9.40pm for an hour, while My Chemical Romance will take on the Black stage from 10.40pm.

See full set times below.

WEEKEND 1 2022 SET TIMES 🖤 LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/Wnz0FHM2a0 — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) October 17, 2022

The festival marks the first new Paramore show to be announced since the group went on a hiatus in 2018. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio detailed their long-awaited sixth album ‘This Is Why’ last month and released its title track.

Though this year’s festival is still to take place, the line-up for 2023 has already been unveiled, with Blink-182 and Green Day announced as headliners and the likes of 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte and Rise Against on the bill for October 21 2023.

Tickets for 2023 are sold out but you can sign up to the mailing list for further information about tickets.

The news came on the back of the announcement that Blink-182 have reunited with Tom DeLonge for a huge world tour and new music. New single ‘Edging’ arrived last week (October 14), and it marks the first time in a decade that DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker had been in a studio together.