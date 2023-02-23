Pop punk extravaganza When We Were Young festival add second 2023 date

Organisers behind When We Were Young festival have added a second date for the 2023 edition.

An additional date of October 22 has been confirmed, following on from the already announced October 21 date. Green Day and Blink-182 headline the festival that’s held in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

Also on the 2023 line-up is Good Charlotte, The Offspring, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Rise Against, Thrice, 5 Seconds of Summer, Yellowcard, and many more. The same line-up runs on each day.

Day two tickets go on general sale here tomorrow (February 24) at 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 8pm GMT. Pre-sale tickets go on sale an hour earlier tomorrow – head here for details.

do you know what’s better than 1 WWWY fest? ….. 2 WWWY fests! second show added, same lineup. register now for presale that starts Friday, February 24th, 2PM PT.https://t.co/KUp7CwnNCV pic.twitter.com/KOb3kgAFC7 — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) February 22, 2023

General admission tickets start at $279.99 (£232.93) and GA+ and VIP bundles are also available as well.

In a four-star review of the festival last year, NME‘s Maya Georgi wrote: “It takes a lot to live up to the hype and pull off what many thought was impossible, but as fans head back into the desert in their checkered vans with wide smiles across their faces, it’s safe to say the emo fest was not only a party for those desiring nostalgia but proof positive of a more inclusive post-punk future.

The initial incarnation of the festival was in 2017, held at in Santa Ana, California. Last year it was moved to Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Winchester, Nevada.

The first day of the 2022 edition was cancelled due to a high-wind advisory in Nevada, however, the second day went ahead.