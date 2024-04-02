NewsMusic News

Here’s where and when Waterbomb Festival will be held in 2024

Including stops in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Dubai and more

By Puah Ziwei
waterbomb 2024 hong kong bangkok dubai
BLACKPINK at Waterbomb Festival 2018. Credit: THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images

Popular K-pop festival Waterbomb has announced that it will expand to new counties and regions for the first time in 2024.

Today, the official Instagram account for the Waterbomb announced that the popular K-pop festival will be headed to Hong Kong and Dubai for the first time in 2024, reposting new videos by the official accounts for the two destinations.

Waterbomb Hong Kong is set to be held on June 1 and 2, while a date for Waterbomb Dubai has yet to be announced. In addition, the festival will also return to Bangkok for a second year this September, following its inaugural edition in April 2023.

The three new locations for the festival in 2024 join previously announced stops across South Korea and Japan this June and July. More information about ticketing for those dates in the links below.

In addition to Hong Kong, Dubai and Bangkok, NME also previously spotted social media accounts for a potential Waterbomb Festival Singapore back in March. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

The locations and dates for Waterbomb 2024 are:

Waterbomb Hong Kong

Date: June 1 and 2, 2024
Venue: Hong Kong, China
Official Instagram: @waterbomb_hongkong_official

Waterbomb Korea

JULY 2024
05: Seoul, South Korea
06: Seoul, South Korea
07: Seoul, South Korea
13: Jeju, South Korea
20: Daegu, South Korea
27: Busan, South Korea

AUGUST 2024
03: Incheon, South Korea
10: Daejeon, South Korea
17: Sokcho, South Korea
24: Suwon, South Korea
31: Gwangju, South Korea

Official Instagram: @waterbomb_official

Waterbomb Japan

JULY 2024
13: Fukuoka, Japan, Uminonakamichi Seaside Park Open Air Theater
27: Tokyo, Japan, Sea Forest Waterway
28: Tokyo, Japan, Sea Forest Waterway

AUGUST 2024
10: Osaka, Japan, Sennan Long Park
17: Nagoya, Japan, Aichi Sky Expo

Official X: @Waterbomb_Japan

Waterbomb Bangkok

Date: September 2024
Venue: Bangkok, Thailand
Official Website: @waterbomb_bangkok_official

Waterbomb Dubai

Date: TBA, 2024
Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Official Instagram: @waterbomb_dubai_official

