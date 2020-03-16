White Denim have said they will plan to write, record and mix a new album in just 30 days.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the group say that they are planning to use the period of self-isolation to create an album.

Writing on Facebook at the weekend (March 14), the group said: “Making the most of this time off the road with a new recording project. In 30 days we’ll write, record, mix and master a new White Denim LP.” Advertisement They added: “Clock starts on Wednesday, March 18th. On April 17th we’ll send out downloads of the finished album (MP3, WAV, FLAC options), and drop it with our friends at Gold Rush Vinyl for a special one-week turnaround of lacquering, plating and pressing.”

Making the most of this time off the road with a new recording project. In 30 days we’ll write, record, mix and master… Posted by White Denim on Saturday, March 14, 2020

In his latest press conference relating to the coronavirus crisis today (March 16), the Prime Minister told UK citizens should avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.

Saying that the virus is approaching the “fast growth” stage in the UK, Boris Johnson has now urged people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theatres and to work from home wherever possible. Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel.”

He added that this was particularly important for people over 70, for people who are pregnant and for those with underlying health conditions. Without “drastic action,” Johnson said, “cases could double every five or six days.”

The Killers, Biffy Clyro and Charli XCX are among the latest names to postpone events and tours across the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, leading US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak. They follow Ariana Grande, who previously urged fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously.