Writing on Facebook at the weekend (March 14), the group said: “Making the most of this time off the road with a new recording project. In 30 days we’ll write, record, mix and master a new White Denim LP.”

They added: “Clock starts on Wednesday, March 18th. On April 17th we’ll send out downloads of the finished album (MP3, WAV, FLAC options), and drop it with our friends at Gold Rush Vinyl for a special one-week turnaround of lacquering, plating and pressing.”