White Lies to headline Stand Up To Cancer at Union Chapel 2020

Benjamin Francis Leftwich is among support acts for the charity event

Tom Skinner
White Lies
White Lies perform live, 2019. CREDIT: Getty

White Lies have been confirmed as the headliners for next year’s Stand Up To Cancer at Union Chapel – you can see the full line-up below.

The London trio, who celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first album ‘To Lose My Life‘ in 2019, will take to the stage at the charity concert in the capital on February 11, 2020.

Set to appear as support at the iconic North London venue are Maisie Peters, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Aaron Smith, and Kitt Philippa. A very special guest is to be announced closer to the date.

“Delighted to announce we will be partnering with @SU2C for a very special show at Union Chapel in London in February,” White Lies wrote on Twitter. “A great line up and for a great cause.”

See the official poster for the upcoming event below.

You can purchase tickets for the show here for £27.50. Proceeds will go to Stand Up To Cancer, a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

White Lies, meanwhile, performed their first album in its entirety at London’s O2 Academy Brixton last Friday (December 6).

Upon the gig’s announcement in March, frontman Harry McVeigh said: “…it feels like a perfect opportunity to revisit ‘To Lose My Life’ and play it in full from start to finish for the first time in the venue in which we closed the initial To Lose My Life tour — one of our favourite venues in the world — and make some new memories for the next 10 years.”

White Lies released their latest album, ‘Five’, back in February.

 

 

 

 

