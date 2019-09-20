Live album of The White Stripes’ final concert in 2007 released

The Southaven, Mississippi show was the duo's last

The White Stripes have released a live album of their final concert before their break-up in 2011.

Audio of Jack and Meg White’s concert in Southaven, Mississippi on July 31, 2007 has been made available on Nugs.net, as Consequence of Sound points out.

The 24-song set (including a four-song encore) includes cuts from ‘Icky Thump’, ‘The White Stripes’, and ‘Elephant’, as well as covers of Robert Johnson, Son House and Lead Belly. It can be purchased in various physical and digital formats here, from MP3 for $9.95 to MQA for $19.95.

The album arrived with a note by Third Man Records’ Ben Blackwell, who is also The White Stripes’ archivist. Though the Mississippi show was not billed as the duo’s final concert, Blackwell reveals that Meg White had told him “I think this is the last White Stripes show ever,” just before the duo took the stage.

Blackwell also revealed that the band had no pre-decided setlist for the show: “The White Stripes had never played Mississippi prior to this performance and it’s clear the deep musical heritage of the state loomed large in Jack’s mind as he attacked the performance setlist-free.” Read the note in full on the Nugs.net blog.

Last month, The White Stripes announced a 20th anniversary box set, complete with live recordings, unreleased tracks and unused studio takes, to celebrate their debut album.