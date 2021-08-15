Whitney announce “intimate” 2021 North American tour

Chicago-based indie outfit Whitney have announced an 18-date run of stripped-back shows for North America.

“This fall we will be touring some of our favorite rooms in the US,” the band said in announcing the tour. “These intimate shows will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our project. New songs and new sounds will be presented with a focus on being in the moment.”

The band also noted that these forthcoming shows will see them play in an atypical format, saying, “We’ll be bringing a new stripped-back lineup with us, as well as one of our [favourite] new artists, Renée Reed.”

The tour is set to kick off in Portland on September 30, with six dates lined up for California, four in Colorado, and one each in Washington state, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, DC, Rhode Island, New York and Massachusetts.

Tickets for all 18 shows are on sale now from the band’s website.

Whitney’s most recent studio offering was the covers album ‘Candid’, for which the band put their spin on tracks by the likes of David Byrne and Brian Eno (‘Strange Overtones’) and John Denver (‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ featuring Waxahatchee).

The ten-track album was released last August via Secretly Canadian, and came as the follow-up to Whitney’s 2019 album – which remains their most recent collection of original material – ‘Forever Turned Around’.

In a three-star review, NME writer Thomas Smith said ‘Forever Turned Around’ was “a slow-burnin’ collection that’s certainly less immediate than their debut, and often feels like a retread instead of a progression. But that doesn’t make songs like ‘Friend of Mine’ and ‘Song For Ty’ any less enjoyable, as [Julien] Elrich’s and [Max] Kazacek’s songwriting bond appears stronger than ever”.

Last April, bassist Josiah Marshall said he and several others members of Whitney were robbed at gunpoint near their house in Portland. “We’ll be without our phones for a bit,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Stay safe out there. Weird times.”

Whitney’s 2021 North American tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 30 – Portland, Revolution Hall

OCTOBER

Friday 1 – Seattle, Neptune Theatre

Monday 4 – Solana Beach, Belly Up

Thursday 7 – Los Angeles, Gold Diggers

Friday 8 – Palm Springs, The Alibi

Sunday 10 – Santa Barbara, Lobero Theatre

Monday 11 – San Luis Obispo, SLO Brew Concert Hall

Tuesday 12 – Santa Cruz, Rio Theatre

Monday 18 – Ft Collins, The Coast

Tuesday 19 – Boulder, Fox Theatre

Thursday 21 – Denver, Globe Hall

Friday 22 – Aspen, Belly Up

Wednesday 27 – Philadelphia, World Cafe Live

Thursday 28 – Asbury Park, Asbury Lanes

Friday 29 – Washington, DC, Capital Turnaround

Saturday 30 – Providence, Columbus Theatre

Sunday 31 – Kingston, Old Dutch Church

NOVEMBER

Saturday 6 – Boston, The Sinclair