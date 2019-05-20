Whitney Houston estate plans hologram tour, album and musical

And a "Vegas-style spectacle"

Whitney Houston’s estate has a hologram tour and an album’s worth of unreleased material in the works.

Pat Houston, the sole executor of the late singer’s estate, has spoken of plans to also release a musical and a “Vegas-style spectacle”.

“It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years,” Pat told The New York Times, referencing the estate’s lack of asset exploitation in the wake of Whitney’s death. “But now it’s about being strategic,” the singer’s sister-in-law and former manager added.

Pat explained further that the hologram tour and other projects will be in an effort to reclaim Whitney’s legacy: “Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn’t about the music anymore. People had forgotten how great she was. They let all the personal things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place.”

The estate executor, who is married to the late singer’s half brother Gary Garland-Houston, also said that Whitney wasn’t in financial trouble at the time of her death despite various depictions in the tabloid press.

“She had money when she died,” Pat said. “It wasn’t multimillions, like everyone thought, but she wasn’t broke.”

Primary Wave works with assets from Smokey Robinson, Bob Marley, Def Leppard, and Kenny Logins.

In other news, Robyn Crawford is set to publish a memoir later this year which will explore her close relationship with Whitney.

Due to be published on November 5, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston will see Crawford speak publicly about “the moving and often complicated story of her life and relationship with Whitney” for the first time.

Crawford is described in a press release as “a trusted and loyal friend” of Houston, who passed away in February 2012 at the age of 48. The nature of their relationship has been the subject of speculation for many years, and was recently covered as part of the 2018 documentary Whitney (which Crawford declined to appear in) in a segment where Houston’s sexuality was discussed.