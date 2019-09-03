Whitney Houston hologram tour to launch in the UK next year

"It’s going to be a phenomenal experience.”

A hologram tour of the late Whitney Houston will launch in the UK next year.

The new show is the work of Base Entertainment – which has previously pioneered hologram tours featuring the likes of Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison. The company were also responsible for developing an Amy Winehouse tour, before plans for a likeness of the singer were ultimately put on ice.

Speaking to Music Week, marketing boss Seth Faber of Primary Wave said: “It will be an incredible show.

“So much effort has gone into making the show as authentic as possible. It’s going to be a phenomenal experience.”

The confirmation of the tour comes after Pat Houston, the sole executor of Houston’s estate, previously discussed plans for a musical and a “Vegas-style spectacle”

“Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn’t about the music anymore. People had forgotten how great she was. They let all the personal things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place, she explained.

Houston was found drowned in a hotel bathtub in 2012 at the age of 48, with a variety of drugs in her system.

In other news, Houston’s close friend Robyn Crawford is set to publish a memoir later this year which will explore her close relationship with Whitney.

Due to be published on November 5, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston will see Crawford speak publicly about “the moving and often complicated story of her life and relationship with Whitney” for the first time.