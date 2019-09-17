Whitney Houston hologram UK arena tour announced for 2020

Would you pay to see a hologram?

A Whitney Houston hologram tour has been confirmed to hit UK arena in 2020. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The soul legend and celebrated actress passed away seven years ago in 2012 at the age of 48. After being found unconscious in a bath in a Beverley Hills hotel, a coroner found that her cause of death was drowning combined with the “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use”.

Divisive plans for a hologram tour in her memory have been rumoured for some time, but now the An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour has been confirmed for February and March 2020.

The tour promises “state-of-the-art proprietary holographic technology and combined with unmatched Broadway theatrical stagecraft, a live band, back-up singers and dancers set to digitally remastered arrangements of her classic songs” while “the production will be helmed by acclaimed choreographer Fatima Robinson” (Dreamgirls, The Academy Awards).

The new show is the work of Base Entertainment – which has previously pioneered hologram tours featuring the likes of Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison. The company were also responsible for developing an Amy Winehouse tour, before plans for a likeness of the late singer were ultimately put on ice.

“Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries,” said Brian Becker, Chairman & CEO, BASE Entertainment and BASE Hologram. “What we are creating here is a new type of theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic. When she performed there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it – that’s what we are going to bring to audiences and it’s an honour to be able to help add to her legacy with this project.”

Pat Houston, Whitney’s former Manager and President and CEO of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston added: “A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a ‘wow factor’ that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come.

“Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever. We know we made the right decision partnering with BASE because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram. They also know that engaging her fans with an authentic Whitney experience would resonate worldwide because of the iconic status that she created over three decades. Her fans deserve nothing less because she gave nothing less than her best.”

The full upcoming An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from Friday September 20.

February 27, 2020 – M&S Bank Arena 2 Arena – Liverpool

February 28, 2020 – Apollo – Manchester

February 29, 2020 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

March 1, 2020 – SEC Armadillo – Glasgow

March 2, 2020 – P&J Arena – Aberdeen

March 3, 2020 – Bord Gais Theatre – Dublin

March 4, 2020 – Arena – Birmingham

March 5, 2020 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

March 6, 2020 – Motorpoint Arena – Cardiff

March 7, 2020 – Centre – Brighton

March 9, 2020 – Royal Concert Hall – Nottingham

March 10, 2020 – Hammersmith Apollo – London