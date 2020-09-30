Whitney Houston hologram used without permission from estate

A hologram of the late Whitney Houston has been used in a livestream show – without permission from her estate.

Hologram USA founder, Alki David, had originally worked on Houston’s likeness back in 2016.

The hologram was meant to premiere that year during an episode of The Voice in a duet with then co-host Christina Aguilera, before embarking on a world tour.

According to Consequence of Sound, Houston’s estate cancelled the project because they said the hologram “didn’t look like Whitney.”

TMZ has since reported, however, that the singer’s hologram resurfaced just over a week ago. It appeared as part of a variety-style show, hosted by producer-songwriter Scott Storch and operated on David’s FilmOn TV network.

The holographic Houston introduced the event, which featured guests such as Ray J and Chief Keef.

The show also featured holographic appearances from the likes of the late Billie Holiday, 2Pac, Michael Jackson and The Notorious B.I.G.

Sources close to TMZ claim that David “didn’t think he had to involve Houston’s estate,” as the work was his. Houston’s estate disagrees, however, and are currently seeking legal opinion.

Meanwhile, depictions of Houston are in the (legal) works elsewhere. Last month, it was announced that Sony Pictures has won a bidding war to produce the forthcoming Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Anthony McCarten will serve as the film’s writer, while The Photograph‘s Stella Meghie will direct. Sony will release the film in November 2022.