Listen to Whitney team up with Waxahatchee for ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ cover

Whitney have teamed up with Waxahatchee to cover John Denver’s ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ — listen to their rendition below.

The cover is one of two being released today (May 26) by Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek, with the Chicago-based duo also taking on SWV’s 1997 song ‘Rain’.

The two covers are the duo’s first output since the release of their 2019 album ‘Forever Turned Around’, and their take on ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ sees the pair collaborating with Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee.

“We knew that Katie was destined to sing this with us. We both heard her live and she has this classic country vibe,” Kakacek explained about the collaboration. “Once we heard her voice on it, it was pretty much magical. Her contribution is perfect.”

Ehrilch also spoke about how the SWV cover had been a long time coming.

“My relationship with SWV goes back to my UMO days, when I was 19 in the van and listening to ‘Right Here’,” he said. “I’ve been obsessed with them since I was a teenager. The song interpolates Jaco Pastorious’ ‘Portrait of Tracy’, which is one of my favourite basslines ever.”

Whitney will perform a special livestream show on June 4, with proceeds going to the National Independent Venue Association. You can find tickets and more information here.