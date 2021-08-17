WHO director-general praises TXT’s Yeonjun for sharing touching message to fans during the pandemic

TXT member Yeonjun has been praised by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organisation, for his encouraging message to fans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an August 14 V Live broadcast, the idol received a comment from a fan asking for advice on how not to be sad. Yeonjun quickly assured that there was “nothing embarrassing” about being sad. “Don’t feel overwhelmed asking me for advice on WeVerse or online communities when feeling sad or depressed,” he said, per Allkpop.

The TXT member went on to explain: “I just want you to be comfortable telling me and it’s nothing to be embarrassed about and it’s nothing strange. Being sad is something that is extremely natural. You can feel sad.” Yeonjun also shared some tips for fans to cheer up.

“One way not to be sad is having more good things going on. But since you’re saying that you don’t have much… I want you to concentrate on the smallest things that you can be happy within your daily life. Or make moments you can be happy with,” said the idol, who went on to share how he practices this in his daily life. “For me, I am happy just watching movies while eating. That’s nothing special but that makes me so happy.”

In response to Yeonjun’s words, WHO’s director general praised the idol on Twitter, writing that what Yeonjun said is “absolutely right”.

What @TXT_members Yeonjun said is absolutely right. The pandemic is a challenging time for all of us – we all can feel sad & depressed, especially young people.

It’s important to find someone you trust & talk about how you feel.

And if you see a friend looking sad, reach out. pic.twitter.com/g82aeBRlK2 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 14, 2021

Ghebreyesus added in his caption: “The pandemic is a challenging time for all of us – we all can feel sad & depressed, especially young people. It’s important to find someone you trust & talk about how you feel. And if you see a friend looking sad, reach out.”

TXT returned with their new single ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ today (August 17). It is the lead single of their newly released repackage album, ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, also out now.

The new album is a re-release of their sophomore Korean-language album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, which dropped in May. In a five-star review of the record, NME‘s Rhian Daly said the boyband “offer a light in the darkness on their best release yet”.