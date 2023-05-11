The Eurovision Song Contest has returned to the UK for the first time since 1998.

Taking place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, this year’s contest is being held on UK shores as last year’s winner, Ukraine, are unable to host due to the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

Eurovision 2023, however, will still have Ukrainian elements with singer Julia Sanina, frontwoman of Ukrainian rock band The Hardkiss, hosting the event alongside Graham Norton, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon.

Advertisement

Of the total 37 countries from across Europe and Australia who are competing in the contest, 26 will perform in the final: the top 10 winners from each respective semi-final, the Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) and Ukraine.

Who is representing the UK at Eurovision 2023?

Singer-songwriter Mae Muller is representing the UK with her track ‘I Wrote A Song’, which she co-wrote with Karen Poole and Lewis Thompson.

Speaking to NME about the song, Muller said: “A lot of my music can come from a place of pain, even though the outcome is quite sassy and liberating. This was one of those moments where I wanted to write something that made people feel empowered. Whether it’s a heartbreak or something that you’re going through with a friend, think about how you navigate those emotions and come out stronger.

“A lot of people think it’s a revenge song, but really it’s about the opposite. I could have sought revenge but instead I chose to empower myself.”

Prior to Eurovision, Muller was best known for the 2021 track ‘Better Days’, a collaboration with Swedish music collective Neiked and US rapper Polo G. The song entered the Top 40 in the UK and US, and became popular on TikTok through the viral ‘Better Days’ challenge.

Who represented the UK last year?

Advertisement

Sam Ryder represented the UK in 2022 with the song ‘Space Man’, which went on to finish second behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra with ‘Stefania’.

Both Ryder and Kalush Orchestra will perform at the Eurovision 2023 final in Liverpool, which starts on Saturday May 13 on BBC One from 8pm.