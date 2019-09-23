Who knew? This Deftones x Britney Spears mash-up works surprisingly well

Madness.

An unlikely mash-up of Britney Spears and Deftones has arrived online, and we’re surprised to report that it works surprisingly well.

Despite ‘Toxic’ being one of the most recognisable pop songs of the last 20 years, we still weren’t expecting to hear it being combined with Deftones’ seminal Change (In The House Of Flies).

The new YouTube mash-up arrived earlier this month and sees Spears’ vocals being contrasted against the thumping guitar lines of the Deftones track. Although it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly makes it work so well, it’s arguable that the sparse and often melodic guitar lines from ‘Change’ are well contrasted against the Britney song. Check it out in full below.

We can only hope that it’s enough to tide Deftones fans over until the band’s next album – which has been compared to their seminal record ‘White Pony’.

The alt-rock icons are expected to release their follow-up to 2016’s ‘Gore’ in 2019 – and frontman Chino Moreno says that the band are currently in the “experimental mode” of recording it.

“We’re definitely getting into experimental sort of modes, which is the funnest phase that we get into. One of the biggest records in our career is obviously White Pony, and it’s our most commercially successful record, as well, but that was also one of our most experimental records, especially for the time when it came out. That record, making it was… what’s a good word to describe it? We felt really free,” Moreno told Kerrang.

“We basically made whatever we liked, whatever was happening at that moment. It didn’t really go along with what was going on around us, as far as our contemporaries and where other music was.”

Last year, Deftones also teased fans by sharing photos from the studio – complete with broken guitar necks. Moreno also revealed that the band had written “six or seven songs” for the record.