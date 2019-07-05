The sad news comes just days before the veteran group are due to play Wembley.

The Who have paid tribute to the long-term guitar technician of Pete Townshend who passed away just days before their upcoming gig at Wembley.

Announcing the news on their website yesterday (July 4), The Who paid tribute to Alan Rogan. Rogan had been Townshend’s guitar technician for over forty years.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Alan Rogan, Pete Townshend’s guitar technician and close friend for more than 40 years has passed away. Alan was an essential and hugely respected member of the Who crew for many years and will be sorely missed.”

Townshend also posted a tribute via his Instagram account. He described Rogan as “my guitar tech, friend, saviour and good buddy.”

He continued: “R.I.P. He has so many friends who will miss him, and his lovely family have been wonderful.”

Ultimate Classic Rock reported that Rogan may have been ill for some time after noting that the staff of Norman’s Rare Guitars in LA filmed a “get well soon” video message for him in May. They described him as “the greatest tech of all time” and also commented on his work outside of The Who for Aerosmith, Eric Clapton and Keith Richards.

The Who are due to perform at Wembley tomorrow (July 6) and will be joined by some special guests at the show, including Kaiser Chiefs, Eddie Vedder, Imelda May, and Connor Selby.

Meanwhile, The Who continue work on their first album since 2006 – which Daltrey recently described as being “better than Quadrophenia”.

Speaking last month during a Q&A at pop-up shop ‘The Who @ 52’, Daltrey shared his initial skepticism over the band’s new album and how he’s now changed his mind and is “incredibly optimistic” about their 12th studio album.

“When I first heard the songs I was very skeptical as I didn’t think I could do it,” Daltrey explained. “I thought Pete had written a really great solo album and I said to him, ‘Pete, what do you need to do this for? Release it as a solo album, it’s great.’ But he said he wanted it to be a Who album.

“So I took the songs away and I listened to them, and listened to them some more, and I had some ideas. [Pete] let me have a bit of freedom with changing a few things, changing the tenses of songs and other little things. And he gave me complete melodic freedom. And I gotta tell you that after being very skeptical I’m now incredibly optimistic. I think we’ve made our best album since ‘Quadrophenia’.”