Whole Lotta Love! Led Zeppelin documentary announced to mark their 50th anniversary

A new Led Zeppelin documentary has been announced to mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary rock band.

Directed by American Epic‘s Bernard MacMahon, the untitled project charts the rise of all four members through the 1960s and covers the band’s early years – culminating in 1970 when ‘Led Zeppelin II’ cemented their reputation by knocking The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ from the top of the US charts.

While the film boasts new interviews with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, it’s also set to feature previously unseen interviews with the late John Bonham.

“Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in American Epic inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story,” said frontman Robert Plant.

Guitarist Jimmy Page added: “When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.”

The film also marks the first official time that the band has taken part in a documentary about their story.

“The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring this story to life,” said John Paul Jones.

Currently in post-production, the currently untitled documentary was written by Bernard MacMahon and Allison McGourty, edited by Dan Gitlin, with sound supervision by Nicholas Bergh, and produced by Allison McGourty, Bernard MacMahon, Garbage guitarist Duke Erikson and Ged Doherty.

The documentary comes amid hopes that the band could reform for their 50th anniversary, after previously reuniting for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and their comeback performance at Ahmet Ertegun’s O2 Arena tribute concert in 2007.

But it’s unlikely that another comeback will ever happen, with frontman Robert Plant previously admitting that the band would only reunite in a “chip shop”.