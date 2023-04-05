Wide Awake announces new names for 2023 festival

Wide Awake has announced more acts for its 2023 festival – see the line-up below.

The event, which won the Best Small Festival award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, will return to Brockwell Park in south London on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are on sale now – you can buy yours here.

Last November, it was confirmed that Caroline Polachek will headline this year’s Wide Awake. The soloist and former Chairlift singer is set to be joined by the likes of Ty Segall, Osees, A Place To Bury Strangers and Erol Alkan.

Organisers then announced further artists in January, including Alex G, Viagra Boys and Black Country, New Road.

Now, the following acts have joined the bill for Wide Awake 2023: New York LGBTQ+ band Model/Actriz, west London singer-songwriter Gretel Hänlyn, Canadian group Cola, and London-based outfit Mary In The Junkyard.

Additionally, the event has added “a wide array of DJs, collectives & a few of our friends you might recognise”.

Other previously announced names include Daniel Avery (live), Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondeshell, Jockstrap, Joy Orbison, Two Shell, Tirzah, Los Bitchos, Civic, Wasted Youth, Clamm, O., Nice Biscuit, JJUUJJUU, and Warmduscher.

Check out the most up-to-date line-up in the tweet above.

Wide Awake is described as “a celebration of independent music and counterculture”, with its participating acts spanning “leftfield indie, post-punk, electronica and techno”.

The festival’s co-founder and booker Keith Miller said in a previous statement: “There’s a feeling amongst us all at Wide Awake that the 2023 lineup is the most varied and interesting so far.”

Last year’s event saw performances from the likes of Primal Scream, The Horrors, Bicep, Yard Act, Caribou, Working Men’s Club and Floating Points.

In a four-star review of Wide Awake 2022, NME praised the event’s “expertly-curated line-up”, adding: “Wide Awake, then, has found the perfect balance between past, present and future.”